New Haven PD cracks down on drag racing, installs speed-bumps along common raceways

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police issued over 20 tickets Friday night during a large drag racing bust.

According to officials, about 30-40 cars were involved.

Officials announced earlier this week that New Haven PD began enhanced enforcement of motor vehicle laws for drag racing.

A new initiative was aimed at those motor vehicle operators and participants who engage in street racing, reckless driving, and illegal obstruction of city streets, police said in a release.

Officers blocked areas on Long Wharf Drive and Ella Grasso Boulevard.

This week, NHPD installed speed bumps in that area between 3"-5" high to mitigate the high speeds.

Police say the racing has become a source of recent complaints.

One city resident complainant from the Foxon Boulevard (Route 80) and Quinnipiac Avenue area recently wrote, “But when you can’t have a conversation on the side porch in the afternoon because of the frequent roar of loud cycles and cars, and then the weekend late night noise that disrupts the peace and quiet of the area, we believe it is our obligation not to surrender our streets.”

Last weekend, police say they were stationed on Foxon Boulevard and other locations this weekend.

Most of their enforcement was conducted when racers gathered near a Sargent Drive gas station; on a portion of Ella Grasso Boulevard in the Hill section of New Haven; and near Fort Hale Park.

NHPD Chief Otoniel Reyes said the department is committed to addressing this quality of life issue in a safe manner that fits within its policies and holds violators accountable.