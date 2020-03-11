New Haven PD investigating multiple paintball incidents

Over Halloween weekend, at least three incidents were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police say an investigation is underway into multiple complaints of paintballs fired at pedestrians and passing motorists.

According to a release, after making several arrests and seizing a small quantity of paintball guns throughout October, officials continue to seek information.

Over Halloween weekend, at least three incidents were reported.

Around 10 p.m., uniformed officers standing out back of a property on Hallock Avenue were fired upon with paintballs. However, they were not hit.

Officials say the suspect vehicle is described as a black sedan.

It was last seen traveling north on Hallock Avenue toward Lamberton Street in the Hill neighborhood.

New Haven PD said earlier in the day, two pedestrians were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle.

Paintballs also struck a pedestrian in the legs at the intersection of George Street and College Street around 1:30 a.m.

Additionally, someone in a vehicle fired multiple orange and yellow paintballs at a pedestrian Saturday on York Street between Chapel Street and Elm Street.

Police say the pedestrian was struck in the side of the torso, but declined medical attention at the scene.

That suspect vehicle, described as a white four door Honda Accord and was last seen traveling north on York Street toward Elm Street.

York Street paintballs suspect vehicle 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4