New Haven PD investigating carjacking that left 58-year-old man in parking lot with broken legs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a carjacking early Thursday morning.

According to a release, a 58-year-old East Haven man called 911 to report he was the victim of a carjacking and injured with two broken legs in a Foxon Boulevard parking lot where two Wells Fargo ATMs are located.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot and confirmed he had sustained serious injuries to his legs.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police say the victim is believed to be operating a gray 2013 GMC Terrain SUV prior to the incident.

"He parked and left the keys in the SUV with the engine idling as he went to the ATM," officials said in a release.

The victim told officers that as he stood at the ATM, a man got in his SUV.

As the thief began to drive away, the victim ran and jumped on the driver side of the SUV and was thrown to the ground.

It is unknown at this time if the victim’s leg injuries were the result of being dragged or run over, officials said.

The stolen vehicle with license plate AK20696 was last seen traveling on Foxon Boulevard toward Middletown Avenue.