New Haven PD investigating after man was shot outside his Eddy Street home

The 22-year-old New Haven man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh, Captain Anthony Duff said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man injured.

Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital just after 9 p.m.

The 22-year-old New Haven man had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh, Captain Anthony Duff said.

The victim told officers he was shot outside his Eddy Street home near Thorn Street in the Hill neighborhood.

Police then responded to his home and located a crime scene inside the residence.

Investigation is ongoing.