New Haven PD investigating two overnight shootings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred overnight in the Elm City.

According to a release, officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Waverly Street near Constance Baker Motley Street.

A 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was located at the scene.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Shortly after midnight, police received 911 calls of another incident of a shots fired.

Officers responded to the area of Fairmont Avenue, where another 29-year-old male was located on the side of a house, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was also transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS (8477).

New Haven's recent uptick in violence prompted city officials to strategize its address.

Law enforcement-based

Violence interruption program

Rehabilitation

"The law enforcement is a combination of engagement with parole and probation, the creation of a shooting task force, and the increase in police presence, in particular, walking beat and bicycle patrol officers in the neighborhoods," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

However, the New Haven Police Union has concerns.

Elm City Local President, Officer Florencio Cotto said the strategy shows how dire the situation on city streets has become.

He continued: "Oor elected leaders were busy looting resources from the New Haven Police Department budget (current fiscal year) in the middle of a crime wave, and yet they’re asking cops to sacrifice more to help right a wrong. The criminal element within this city has strengthened. Even right now, the NHPD doesn’t have enough staffing to shift cops to one neighborhood without making another neighborhood less safe."

