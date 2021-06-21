New Haven PD investigating violent weekend incidents

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say investigations are underway into three separate incidents that occurred over the weekend.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven PD received reports of a fight on Gibbs Street, between Shelton Avenue and the dead end.
Officials say after the report, they were notified that a 39-year-old South Carolina woman arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with a stab wound.
Her injury was non-life-threatening.
