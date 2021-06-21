New Haven PD investigating three violent weekend incidents

Police request anyone information on Saturday evening's incidents contact them at 203-946-6304.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police say investigations are underway into three separate incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven PD received reports of a fight on Gibbs Street, between Shelton Avenue and the dead end.

Officials say after the report, they were notified that a 39-year-old South Carolina woman arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital with a stab wound.

Her injury was non-life-threatening.

Later, at approximately 11:38 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven PD were notified of a suspicious vehicle on Runo Terrace, between Quinnipiac Avenue and the dead end.

Officers responded to the scene and located the vehicle, which attempted to flee and crashed.

Police said an 18-year-old Bridgeport man in the vehicle was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital. Police reported he is in stable condition.

At around 11:42 p.m. the same evening, New Haven PD received a Shotspotter alert and 911 calls reporting gunshots on Goffe Street, between County Street and Orchard Street.

Officers responded to the call and located the crime scene, which included a church in the area that was struck by a single round.

Police say there is no evidence at this time that suggests the church was targeted by gunfire.

New Haven PD asks that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police regarding these incidents contact them at 203-946-6304.

Callers contact them anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

