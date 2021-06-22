New Haven PD arrest suspect in connection with May 8 hit and run

Charges include two counts of assault in the first degree with a motor vehicle and one count of evading responsibility in connection to the incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in a hit and run case that left two people with serious injuries last month.

New Haven Police arrested Ferri Cotrina-Barrenechea of New Haven in connection with a hit-and-run Tuesday

The May 8 incident occurred at the intersection near Farren Avenue and Fulton Street at about 1:50 a.m.

New Haven Police New Haven PD responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident where two pedestrians were struck.

According to police, a red pick-up collided with the victims, who were then treated on-scene and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

They are listed in critical but stable condition. The driver of the pick-up was reported to have minor injuries.

After an extensive investigation, New Haven Police Detective Blaisdell secured and executed an arrest warrant for Cotrina-Barrenchea. He has been charged with two counts of assault in the first degree with a motor vehicle and one count of evading responsibility in connection to the incident.

New Haven Police said they would like to acknowledge and thank members of the community for assisting in this investigation.

