New Haven pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in silver Honda Accord

The victim is remains in critical but stable condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven pedestrian remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night.

Just before 9:00 PM, New Haven Police and Fire were called to a report of a pedestrian struck on Sherman Avenue between Elm Street and Whalley Avenue.

A witness told police she heard the impact of the pedestrian being struck by the car.

The victim, a 37-year-old New Haven man, was lying in the street having suffered serious injuries.

A Good Samaritan went to the unresponsive victim and began to render aid perform CPR.

New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel arrived and took over treatment. An ambulance transported the pedestrian to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team responded to Sherman Avenue.

Investigators believe the victim had exited a parked car near his home on Sherman Avenue. As the man began to cross the street in the middle of the block, a Honda sedan traveled northbound on Sherman Avenue.

The Honda struck the pedestrian near the double yellow street lines. The Honda continued traveling on Sherman Avenue and turned left to travel westbound on Whalley Avenue toward Winthrop Avenue.

The vehicle is a silver Honda Accord. It is an older, four-door, early to mid-2000’s year car. The vehicle is missing its driver-side mirror and may have damage to its front driver-side area.

The crash remains under investigation by the Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of the Honda Accord and its driver is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

