New Haven pedestrian in critical condition after crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven police are investigating a crash Monday that sent one man to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said just before 8:30 PM, New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a pedestrian struck motor vehicle accident on Foxon Boulevard, Route 80, at Quinnipiac Avenue.

Crews treated 27-year-old pedestrian at the scene. Police said the Hamden man suffered life threatening head trauma and internal injuries. An ambulance took him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was standing on the sidewalk on the north side of Foxon Boulevard when a 61-year-old Meriden woman operating an Infiniti G37 traveled westbound on Foxon Boulevard.

Police said when the Infiniti driver and traffic approached the Quinnipiac Avenue intersection, the pedestrian walked into the roadway. After the crash, the Infiniti traveled through the intersection and came to a stop and the driver remained on scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. For further investigation and mechanical inspection, officers impounded the midsize car.