New Haven pedestrian killed in motorcycle crash

Both the pedestrian and the motorcycle operator suffered injuries

A pedestrian died and a motorcyclist was injured in a crash Friday night in New Haven.

On Friday, around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Norton Street and Stanley Street for a crash involving a pedestrian being struck.

When police arrived, they found the pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle while attempting to cross the street. First responders took both the pedestrian and the operator of the motorcycle to Yale New Haven Hospital where the pedestrian was later pronounced dead. The operator of the motorcycle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and continues to investigate. No charges have been filed at this time.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

