New Haven Police Arrest Man for Death of His Infant Child

6-month-old was taken to hospital and died in October 2018; police say baby was shaken

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police have arrested a 25-year-old city man and charged him with manslaughter for the death of his infant child almost a year and a half ago.

On October 20, 2018, the six-month-old was hospitalized in critical condition in a pediatric intensive care unit. The child was pronounced deceased the next day.



Police say the child had symptoms of a shaken baby syndrome, also known as abusive head trauma, which occurs when a child has been violently enough to cause injury to the brain.

According to a release from New Haven Police, "Following a number of interviews, search warrants, and related forensic tests, NHPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) Detective Leonardo Soto obtained an arrest warrant for Ratchford on February 27, 2020."



Rashaad Ratchford turned himself in at the New Haven Police Department on Wednesday, March 4th and faces charges of 1st-Degree Manslaughter and Risk of Injury to a Child.

In the release, Assistant Chief of Investigations Karl Jacobson was quoted as saying, “Detective Soto and other members of the Special Victims Unit used their diligence and fought for justice for the child who no longer had a voice in the matter. I commend Detective Soto and ALL the members of SVU for their tireless search for justice.”