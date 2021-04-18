New Haven Police charge man with DUI in fatal crash

The collision between a motorcycle and SUV happened on Friday night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police have charged a city man with Driving Under the Influence after he was involved in a crash that killed a father of two Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police say officers responded to the area of Whalley Avenue and East Ramsdell Street to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle.

According to police, the operator of the SUV was 52-year-old Elliot Moore of New Haven. Moore was traveling west on Whalley Avenue in the left travel lane and began to turn left onto Ramsdell Street. The motorcyclist, 42-year-old Daniel Velazquez of New Haven, was traveling east on Whalley Avenue in the right travel lane and collided with the left front driver side of Moore’s vehicle.

Velazquez was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

New Haven PD's Accident Reconstruction Team was notified and responded to the scene. On Sunday, police said they had charged Moore with Driving Under the Influence. He was released on a $150,000.00 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.\