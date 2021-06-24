x
Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from New Haven

He was last seen Wednesday.
Credit: FOX61

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing New Haven 11-year-old.

Jamal Glasgow was last seen Wednesday. He's described as a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair. Glasgow stands at 4 feet 11 inches and weighs 90 pounds. 

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Glasgow is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6911.

