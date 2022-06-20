New Haven police and mayor say man injured in back of police van could be paralyzed

The arrestee suffered a serious injury when the transport van, which appears to have impacted his neck/spine and could potentially cause paralysis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven's Police Department's Acting Chief Rush Kittle and Assistant Chief Jacobson along with Mayor Elicker provided information on a recent arrest and injuries sustained by an arrestee while in police custody on Sunday.

Acting Chief Rush Kittle ordered an immediate and thorough internal affairs investigation of the incident.

The arrestee suffered a serious injury while in the back of the police transport van, which appears to have impacted his neck and/or spine and could potentially cause paralysis, noted Elicker.

The man alerted the officer driving saying he was injured and could not move and alerted other officers, Kittle said.

Jacobson said there was, and still is, a concern of possible paralysis with the arrestee.

The officers involved continued to put the man in detention, first by wheelchair and then physically moving him into detention, from there, American Medical Response transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent surgery, Kittle said.

The man, Richard Cox, was arrested Sunday night on Lilac Street after New Haven Police received a weapons complaint. The responding officers conducted an investigation that led them to a 36-year-old New Haven resident, Kittle said.

Kittle said the man had a Rover P98 handgun and was uncooperative while being taken into custody. He is also a convicted felon.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Threatening in the First Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

As he was being transported to the detention facility in the prisoner van, the car had to make an abrupt stop (maneuver) to avoid a car accident, Kittle said.

"Based upon the information that the hospital has shared with the police department, and we have learned from the family, Mr. Cox suffered serious injury and may suffer paralysis," Kittle said.

Cox was believed to be in the detention center between 10-15 minutes, and AMR was called before his arrival.

Elicker said they are currently collecting information since there is an ongoing investigation on the case.

They are working on releasing video footage of the incident, Elicker said.

Jacobson noted that typically, officers are supposed to call for medical attention immediately.

It is still early in the investigation and they are still looking at the case, Jacobson said.

"Condolences to the family and we hope he has a speedy recovery," Jacobson said.

The New Haven Police Department has two transport vans without seat belts. Jacobson said they will be sidelining the two vehicles.

The State Attorney's Office and the State's Office of the Inspector General so they can take any and all action deemed appropriate, Kittle said.

Their goal is to release video footage by the end of business day tomorrow.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.