New Haven police discuss why FedEx truck left the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian

The fatal pedestrian crash occurred at Temple Street and Chapel Street Thursday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thursday was a bad day for pedestrians in New Haven. In separate incidents, police say three people were struck by vehicles while crossing streets. One of them was a fatal incident.

Based on eyewitness accounts and surveillance video available, New Haven Police say a FedEx delivery truck was traveling eastbound here on Chapel Street when the fatal pedestrian crash occurred at Temple Street and Chapel Street.

56-year-old Marie Cervante Morales, of New Haven, was crossing Chapel from Temple just after 5:30 Thursday afternoon when the accident occurred.

"It is believed that the driver of the FedEx truck did not realize that he struck her," said Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez. "We did eventually stop the vehicle and the operator."

The FedEx truck operator is a 31-year-old Bridgeport man.

"At this point, the investigation is continuing," Dominguez said. "No charges were brought yesterday."

But the driver will receive a citation for making an illegal right turn on red from Chapel to Temple Street. Police say the victim was struck by the right front of the delivery truck.

"There is a ton of video.," Dominguez said. "There are some great witnesses. So, there’s a lot more work to do."

And the truck operator has been cooperative, according to Dominguez.

Further details, including whose fault this deadly incident was, remain under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

