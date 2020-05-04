New Haven police identify victim in fatal hit and run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday andsaid they have located a second driver.
Police have identified the victim as Anthony Little, 31, of New Haven.
Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, New Haven Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Adeline Street for reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.
On arrival, officers learned two motor vehicles struck Little.
One operator remained on scene, while the second motorist left the scene.
Police found a license plate on the scene and which lead them to the vehicle and the driver who they said is cooperating.
Witnesses are asked to contact the police at 203-946-6304.