New Haven police identify victim in fatal hit and run

Operator of second vehicle located

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police identified the victim of a fatal crash Saturday andsaid they have located a second driver.

Police have identified the victim as Anthony Little, 31, of New Haven.

Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, New Haven Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of Ella Grasso Boulevard and Adeline Street for reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

On arrival, officers learned two motor vehicles struck Little.

One operator remained on scene, while the second motorist left the scene.

Police found a license plate on the scene and which lead them to the vehicle and the driver who they said is cooperating.