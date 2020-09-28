x
New Haven Police investigate East Rock shooting that injured 1

Victim found behind school at 6:13 am
Credit: FOX61
New Haven Police Car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found behind the Nash Street School Monday morning. 

Police said, "Around 6:13 a.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a person shot in the area of Lawrence Street, Mechanic Street, and Nash Street in the East Rock neighborhood.

In a parking lot at the rear of a Nash Street school, arriving officers found an 18-year-old New Haven man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. An ambulance transported the victim with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital."

Police said the shooting happened on Lawrence Street between Mechanic Street and Nash Street. Detectives found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and a parked vehicle struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

