New Haven police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

A person at an intersection was struck by a tow truck and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard overnight.

Police said the incident happened just after 1 a.m. when a tow truck struck the pedestrian at the Lamberton Street intersection. The tow truck driver remained on scene, police said.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released his identity at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.