New Haven police investigate homicide

29-year-old man found shot in a car
Credit: FOX61
Homicide on Quinnipiac Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was found shot in a car on Quinnipiac Avenue. 

Police said around 10:10 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue.

Captain Anthony Duff said, "Arriving officers encountered a large gathering of people in a parking lot and found a gunshot victim in a motor vehicle. Additional officers responded to the location and assisted at the crime scene."

The New Haven man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

 