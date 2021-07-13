New Haven police investigate Monday shooting

The 32-year-old victim is listed in stable condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

New Haven police say they received 911 calls regarding a person shot on Valley Street, between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue at about 4:48 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located a 32-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was the transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by American Medical Response. He was treated for his wounds and is listed in stable condition.

New Haven police ask for anyone with information on Monday’s shooting to come forward.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken or anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

The incident is still under investigation.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.