Two New Haven teens injured in shooting on Lamberton Street: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting on Lamberton Street in New Haven Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:27 p.m., a citizen approached New Haven police officers to report a person shot on Lamberton Street, between Button and Arthur streets.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, both boys of New Haven, who were struck by gunfire.

The two victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

