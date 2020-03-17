x
New Haven Police investigate shooting

The victim said he was shot as he sat in his car
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his car. 

According to police, the shooting happened Monday just before 10 a.m.

The 39-year-old man reportedly told police that he was shot as he sat in his car in a parking lot located at Goffe Street and Webster Street. 

Police said the man was shot in the arm and went home before he arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital by private car. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening. 

Investigators canvassed the area of the streets, and also visited the man's home. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.