New Haven Police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his car.
According to police, the shooting happened Monday just before 10 a.m.
The 39-year-old man reportedly told police that he was shot as he sat in his car in a parking lot located at Goffe Street and Webster Street.
Police said the man was shot in the arm and went home before he arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital by private car. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.
Investigators canvassed the area of the streets, and also visited the man's home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.