New Haven Police investigate shooting

The victim said he was shot as he sat in his car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his car.

According to police, the shooting happened Monday just before 10 a.m.

The 39-year-old man reportedly told police that he was shot as he sat in his car in a parking lot located at Goffe Street and Webster Street.

Police said the man was shot in the arm and went home before he arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital by private car. Police described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Investigators canvassed the area of the streets, and also visited the man's home.