New Haven man injured in shooting, police investigating

A Shotspotter alert and multiple 911 calls alerted officers of a victim on Washington Avenue between West Street and King Place. The man is in stable condition.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot in the Elm City on Thursday night.

New Haven officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and multiple 911 calls of a person shot on Washington Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a New Haven man, was located at the scene between West Street and King Place.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he is listed in stable condition.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the New Haven PD Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

