New Haven police investigate weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured a man.

Police said on Sunday just before 10:25 p.m., patrol officers got a report of gunfire in the area of Ann Street between Kossuth Street and West Street in the Hill neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire mid-block on Ann street.

Officials said, "A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim is a 24 year old New Haven man who suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvic area. Sunday night, the victim was hospitalized in stable condition."