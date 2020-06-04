New Haven police investigate weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured a man.
Police said on Sunday just before 10:25 p.m., patrol officers got a report of gunfire in the area of Ann Street between Kossuth Street and West Street in the Hill neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire mid-block on Ann street.
Officials said, "A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim is a 24 year old New Haven man who suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvic area. Sunday night, the victim was hospitalized in stable condition."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.