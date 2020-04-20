New Haven Police investigate weekend shooting

The victim told officers he had driven himself to the hospital after being shot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred over the past weekend.

On Sunday just before 6:00 a.m., a man with a gunshot wound to the hand arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The 34 year old New Haven man told officers he had driven himself to the hospital after being shot during a physical struggle with a would be robber on nearby Beers Street in the Dwight neighborhood.

Detectives responded to the hospital and canvassed the neighborhood. Investigators believe prior to the shooting, the man had been driving in the area in the early morning hours as he sought to purchase marijuana.