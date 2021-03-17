New Haven police investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night

Officers located a gunshot victim near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street, and another on Sylvan Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a shooting in the Elm City on Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a person shot near the intersection of Legion Avenue and Auburn Street.

Upon their arrival, a gunshot victim was located and a person at the scene was detained.

According to officials, a second gunshot victim was located nearby a short time later on Sylvan Avenue.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Police are expected to provide an update on their condition soon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

