Officers responded to responded to Presidential Gardens at 573 Dixwell Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is conducting an investigation, after maintenance workers found a baby in a dumpster outside a Newhallville apartment building.

Officers responded to responded to Presidential Gardens at 573 Dixwell Avenue around 2:00 p.m. Monday and requested that emergency crews also respond to the location.