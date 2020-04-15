New Haven Police investigating death in lock up

A 31-year-old New Haven man died while in custody

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating what they called an untimely death in lock up on Wednesday.

Police said the incident happened in the Union Avenue Detention Center at 1 Union Ave. just before 2:00 a.m. Desohn Wilson, 31, of New Haven arrived at the detention facility after having been arrested on domestic violence charges and was due to be transferred to court later in the morning.

Police said about 45 minutes later officers found Wilson unresponsive in his cell and immediately called emergency medical assistance. An ambulance took Wilson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.