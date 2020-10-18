x
New Haven police investigating death of woman found shot

She was found in an apartment on Quinnipiac Ave.
new-haven-police-car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating the death of a woman who was found shot in an apartment Saturday night. 

Police said around 11:41 PM, officers received a  911 call reporting a person shot inside an apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue.

Arriving emergency medical providers pronounced the 44-year-old woman dead at the scene. She had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

During the overnight, NHPD Major Crimes detectives remained at the apartment complex. The investigation of the woman’s death is ongoing.