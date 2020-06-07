New Haven police investigating early morning shooting

An 18-yr-old woman riding in a car was shot by a gunman on foot.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a Naugatuck woman Monday morning.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Just after 1:00 a.m. officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officers found out the woman passenger was injured when a gunman on foot fired at the passing motor vehicle. The woman suffered a significant head injury and remains hospitalized in stable condition according to police.

Police searched for a crime scene and canvassed the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.