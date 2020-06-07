New Haven police investigating early morning shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a Naugatuck woman Monday morning.
The 18-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Just after 1:00 a.m. officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Officers found out the woman passenger was injured when a gunman on foot fired at the passing motor vehicle. The woman suffered a significant head injury and remains hospitalized in stable condition according to police.
Police searched for a crime scene and canvassed the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
RELATED: 24-year-old man injured after being shot multiple times outside of his home, New Haven PD investigating
RELATED: Community comes out to remember New Haven teen, decry gun violence that took her life as she slept