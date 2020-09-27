New Haven police investigating fatal hit and run

68-year-old woman hit and killed

New Haven police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said just after 1:30 AM, they received multiple 911 calls of a pedestrian struck on Whalley Avenue between Davis Street and Anthony Street.

When they arrived, crews found the 68-year-old New Haven woman lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said she was struck by one or more cars which fled the scene. THere was evidence left behind at the crash scene including a vehicle’s bumper and additional items.

NHPD Major Crimes detectives, Bureau of Identification forensic detectives, and the Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the location.

Officers held a crime scene for several hours. The streets have since been reopened.