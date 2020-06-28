New Haven police investigating homicide

The victim was found behind a business on Sargent Drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide Sunday.

Police said the victim is an adult male who was found in a parking lot several hundred feet behind a business near 301 Sargent Drive.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 6:22 a.m., for a report of an unresponsive person and found a gunshot victim in a commercial parking lot. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said that NHPD Major Crimes detectives, NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives, and personnel from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the location. Medical Examiner personnel removed the victim. Crime scene detectives remained on scene during the day.