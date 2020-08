The fatal shooting occurred around 8:44 a.m. on First Street near Kimberly Avenue in the Hill neighborhood.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is investigating a homicide that happend early Sunday.

Emergency crews took the 22 year old New Haven man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.