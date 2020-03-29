New Haven police investigating shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police investigated a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock neighborhood.
On nearby Wayfarer Street, officers located a 47 year old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
An ambulance took the man to the hospital. Investigators continue to canvass the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.