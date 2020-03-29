New Haven police investigating shooting

Man suffered non-life threatening injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police investigated a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock neighborhood.

On nearby Wayfarer Street, officers located a 47 year old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital. Investigators continue to canvass the area.