New Haven police investigating shooting

Officials said that police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock Neighborhood.
Monday afternoon, officers responded to 911 calls about gunfire. A short time later, around 3 pm, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Police said the victim is a 24 year old New Haven who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.
Investigators remain at the hospital and at the crime scene in the area of Level and Lodge streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.