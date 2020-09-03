New Haven police investigating shooting

One person injured

Officials said that police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock Neighborhood.



Monday afternoon, officers responded to 911 calls about gunfire. A short time later, around 3 pm, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the victim is a 24 year old New Haven who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Investigators remain at the hospital and at the crime scene in the area of Level and Lodge streets.