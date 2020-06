Police say officers responded to a call of a person shot near the intersection of Argyle Street and Shelton Avenue at around 10 a.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A suspicious death is being investigated in the Elm City Friday.

Sources tell FOX61's Tony Terzi that a woman described as either Hispanic or African-American, was found dead between two houses this morning.

According to sources, a victim ran from the scene, upon officers arrival.