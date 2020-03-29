New Haven police investigating three shootings

All victims suffered non-life threatening injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating three shooting incidents which occurred over the past weekend.

The first investigation began during the overnight around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, when officers responded to 911 calls of gunfire in the 200 block of Greenwich Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets in the Hill neighborhood. Arriving officers canvassed the area and located evidence of gunfire. A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The 42 year old New Haven man suffered a non-life threatening graze wound to the hand. Investigators learned the victim was leaving a residence when an unknown gunman fired into his car. The victim told officers he drove himself to the hospital.

In another incident Saturday, March 28, around 9:20 p.m., a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. Officers were told the 21 year old Hamden man was a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot in the back as the car traveled in the area of Chapel Street near Beers Street in the Dwight neighborhood. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators responded and canvassed Chapel and Beers streets as well as Elliott Street near Sylvan Avenue in the Hill neighborhood where there was a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire about the same time as the shooting.

The third incident occurred Sunday afternoon, March 29, around 1:30 p.m. Patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Level and Lodge streets in the West Rock neighborhood. On nearby Wayfarer Street, officers located a 47 year old New Haven man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

An ambulance transported the victim to the hospital. Detectives remained in the area most of the afternoon.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.