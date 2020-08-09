New Haven police investigating where shooting took place after victim arrives at hospital

Victim arrived by car to Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Police said around 11:40 AM, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital at 20 York Street.

The victim is a 26-year-old New Haven man who remains hospitalized and is reported to be undergoing emergency surgery.

Investigators have yet to determine the location of the shooting incident.