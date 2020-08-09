New Haven police investigating where shooting took place after victim arrives at hospital

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.
Police said around 11:40 AM, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital at 20 York Street.
The victim is a 26-year-old New Haven man who remains hospitalized and is reported to be undergoing emergency surgery.
Investigators have yet to determine the location of the shooting incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.