Police investigation underway on Grand Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police officers are on the scene of an investigation at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Shelter Street in New Haven.

A portion of Grand Avenue is closed by Blatchley Avenue.

At this time, it's unknown what prompted the investigation.

The investigation is in the Fair Haven section of the city, where police were investigating a fatal shooting late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The shooting Monday killed 45-year-old Luis Fernando Gonzalez-Sandoz.

“That guy I see as a good man. He’s working on the other corner in Ferry in the barbershop,” said Ana Diaz, a neighbor.

Neighbors were left shocked by the shooting.

“It affects everybody around here. People are like saying, ‘Wow, look at this! Again?’” said Pedro Medina, who lives in the area.

On Sunday, another man, 30-year-old Zaire Luciano of North Branford, was also shot and killed on Chamberlin Street around 5:30 a.m.

Monday’s homicide marks the 21st of the year in New Haven. In 2020, the city ended the year with 20 homicides.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker commented on the violence the city has faced this year while speaking with reporters Tuesday morning.

"We can’t bring these community members, these individuals back, and this is something that will impact us for many years to come,” said Elicker.

Retired police sergeant and candidate for the board of alders Shafiq Abdussabur is calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to declare a state of emergency in response to gun violence in the city.

"I need you to come down here and help us come up with a social and create a plan for violence," Abdussabur said.

The community is frustrated, according to Abdussabur.

"They're in trauma, they're under siege, they are dying, they are grieving," he added.

Police have not released any information yet about potential suspects or what led up to the shooting Monday.

