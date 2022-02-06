New Haven police issue Silver Alert for missing boy

Joshua Batista, 10, was last seen wearing a blue Gateway Community College t-shirt

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing child who was last seen leaving the corner house on Valley Street and Strong Street on foot.

Joshua Batista, 10, was last seen wearing a blue Gateway Community College t-shirt with a grey long sleeve shirt underneath, dark grey sweatpants or blue jeans, and white sneakers. Joshua Batista is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Joshua Batista contact the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.