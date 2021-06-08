New Haven police lieutenant's exam questioned by Black clergy

The clergy said today they had questions for the police chief about both the written and oral part of the exam.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Nearly two dozen New Haven Police sergeants took a lieutenant's exam several months ago and Tuesday the New Haven Black clergy brought forth some perceived inequities in the testing process.

The clergy said today they had questions for the police chief about both the written and oral part of the exam.

"So, they brought that to my attention today in our meeting," said Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez. "So, it is something I am aware of. We will address it if it is an issue."

The Black clergy say it's been brought to their attention that some of the sergeants that took the exam received an advantage in preparation for the exam.

They were allegedly given "a website out to several officers to give them some information on the exam," said Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber.

And while the official scores won't be posted until June 23rd, Kimber says some have already found out their scores.

"At least 14 Whites passed the test," Kimber said. "There were no Blacks and Hispanics that we know of at this particular time."

Kimber said 14 Whites, five Blacks and two Hispanics took the lieutenant exam. They are vying for nine sergeant vacancies.

"All that we’re asking for is to make sure that the playing field is equal," said Rev. Steven Cousin. "We are talking about making sure that everything is equitable, and we want to make sure that everyone feels that the process was fair."

"It’s very important for us to you know have as individuals ascend and that we have a diverse group of individuals here," said Dominguez.

"I do think this (meeting between the clergy and police) raises another concern," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven). "And that is Mr. Kimber‘s history of tampering in the city’s test process."

As Chairman of the New Haven Fire Commission, in 2004, Kimber lobbied with other members of the commission to set aside the results of a firefighter's promotion exam, because no Blacks qualified for the available slots. But firefighters, who had earned slots, sued the city in a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Justice Samuel Alito singled out Kimber saying he had political motivations.

Dominquez says she will make recommendations to the Police Commission as to which 9 sergeants should be promoted to lieutenant once scores are posted June 23rd. Many times, recommendations are based on exam scores, she says.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.