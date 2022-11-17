New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting

The victim in the case is recovering from his injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the store clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot during an apparent robbery.

Ambulance crews took the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated. As of Thursday, he is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit recovered ballistic evidence and surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on this person, or who has information regarding the shooting at Yale Bowl Liquor Store, is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

