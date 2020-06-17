New Haven police officer fired for excessive use of force

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A police officer was fired Tuesday for an incident where he used excessive force against a man who was handcuffed. The New Haven Police Commission voted 4-2 to terminate officer Jason Santiago.
Last Christmas morning, police encountered 35-year-old Luis Rivera. The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and not wanting to listen to police when they said they’d have to tow an incapacitated Van he had been driving.
“During the course of the investigation a struggle ensued with this individual as they attempted to put him in handcuffs and place him under arrest,” said Chief Reyes.
According to a New Haven Police Internal Affairs report, Santiago struggled with Rivera as he was taken to the ground.
“Officer Santiago engaged in behavior what an investigation has determined in our evaluation has determined constitutes excessive force,” said Reyes.
Body camera footage showed that, after Rivera spit in Santiago’s face, the officer punched Rivera in the face and, with Rivera on the ground, and handcuffed, Santiago also kicked the man in the groin. He could also be seen yanking on the man’s braided hair.
WARNING: The raw body camera video below contains graphic profanity and blood.
Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement on the termination, saying he was happy with the outcome:
I am pleased with the Board of Police Commissioner’s decision tonight. These are difficult decisions to make. I understand Officer Santiago had a good record as a New Haven Police Officer. Even so, we must have a high standard for officer conduct in the New Haven Police Department and ensure officers do not use unnecessary force. Officer Santiago’s actions, punching an individual while the individual was in handcuffs, is clearly an action that goes well beyond what is appropriate conduct. This type of behavior is not acceptable and should have significant consequences. Though we all expect there will not be conduct like this from our officers, it is crucial that when they happen, we hold the officers in question to the highest standard of excellence. Behaviors such as the action of Officer Santiago during this incident undermine the hardworking New Haven Police Officers that pride themselves in maintaining a good relationship with our community and keeping them safe.