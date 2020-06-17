New Haven police officer fired for excessive use of force

Body camera video shows the officer punching a handcuffed suspect in the face and kicking him on the ground.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A police officer was fired Tuesday for an incident where he used excessive force against a man who was handcuffed. The New Haven Police Commission voted 4-2 to terminate officer Jason Santiago.

Last Christmas morning, police encountered 35-year-old Luis Rivera. The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and not wanting to listen to police when they said they’d have to tow an incapacitated Van he had been driving.

“During the course of the investigation a struggle ensued with this individual as they attempted to put him in handcuffs and place him under arrest,” said Chief Reyes.

According to a New Haven Police Internal Affairs report, Santiago struggled with Rivera as he was taken to the ground.

“Officer Santiago engaged in behavior what an investigation has determined in our evaluation has determined constitutes excessive force,” said Reyes.

Body camera footage showed that, after Rivera spit in Santiago’s face, the officer punched Rivera in the face and, with Rivera on the ground, and handcuffed, Santiago also kicked the man in the groin. He could also be seen yanking on the man’s braided hair.

WARNING: The raw body camera video below contains graphic profanity and blood.

Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement on the termination, saying he was happy with the outcome: