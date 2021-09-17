New Haven police officer killed in Las Vegas crash

The Las Vegas Police Department is handling a criminal investigation into the crash.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer had died after a car crash in Las Vegas, officials announced Friday.

The officer was identified as Joshua Castellano, a 7-year veteran with the New Haven Police Department. The crash happened early Friday morning.

“At this time, we ask for support as our entire department is in shock and grieving," police said.

Castellano was currently assigned to the department's Shooting Task Force.

According to a statement by New Haven police, Castellano was a passenger of a vehicle with other New Haven officers, one of which is believed to have been the driver.

The police called the crash part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The Las Vegas Police Department is handling the investigation.

No additional information was released.

