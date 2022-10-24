New Haven police officer offers peer support to Bristol cops

New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago and is offering Bristol police peer support

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Bristol Police Department is just beginning its long road to recovery. A New Haven Police officer Scott Shumway, who was shot in the line of duty several years ago, said he and his peer support team will be there every step of the way for Bristol's men and women in blue.

After being shot in September 2017, Shumway said he is a big proponent of peer support for any officers.

"It (peer support) took me out of a dark time," the 15-year police officer said. Monday. "I was in a really dark place."

Shumway and fellow New Haven officer Eric Pessino were shot by Douglas Monroe of New Haven after Monroe shot his wife.

Monroe is now serving 24 years in prison.

"I use the situation I went through to help others realize that it's OK to get the help and accept the help," Shumway stressed.

Shumway said it was about six months after he was shot before he realized he needed support. He was appreciative of this assistance, when he joined the New Haven PD peer support group, whose first goal is listening wherever officers want to talk.

"They could be formal. They can be informal. They can be passing you in the locker room or taking you out for a cup of coffee or it could be in a room," Shumway said.

Of course, New Haven's team has been busy in Bristol.

"We have one of the oldest and largest peer support teams in the state like that says it goes all the way up the chain," Shumway noted of the New Haven Police peer support group, which stands at roughly 40. "Our Chief of Police, Chief (Karl) Jacobson, is a member of the support team. Assistant Chief (Bertram) Ettienne is a member of the peer support team."

While Bristol PD will need support for some time to come, so too will other departments across the state.

"Officers are seeing more traumatic incidents and having to deal with that so, peer support is trying to step up the best we can to help everybody through these times," said Shumway.

