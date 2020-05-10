New Haven police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

Suspect tried to rob the Santander Bank on Grand Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery of a Santander Bank branch on Friday

Police said just before 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the bank at 215 Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

When officers got there, they found an unidentified man entered the bank from the Ferry Street rear entrance. Police said, "The man approached a teller window and passed a note which demanded money. The man reached toward his waistband as if he had a weapon but then stopped, took back his note, and left through the rear entrance. Nothing was taken in the attempted robbery."

Police described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5’ 10” in height with an average build. At the time of the attempted robbery, the man wore a grey zip-up sweatshirt with a white tee shirt underneath, blue jeans, a dark colored New York Yankees fitted baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, blue latex gloves, and a blue neck gaiter.

The suspect was last seen on foot walking east on Grand Avenue toward Front Street.