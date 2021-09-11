New Haven police searching for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run of elderly cyclist

Stephen Rediker had just crossed through the intersection of Grove St. and College St. when he was struck by what police say was a black truck.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 79-year-old cyclist, struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven over the weekend, remained in critical but stable condition on Tuesday.

Stephen Rediker, of New Haven, had just crossed through the intersection of Grove St. and College St. heading southbound, when he was struck by what police say was a black truck.

"The vehicle fled the scene following the collision," Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez said. "The victim suffered serious physical injuries resulting from the collision."

Captain Rose Dell noted that the department has obtained numerous videos and have taken still photos from them.

"And we are still gathering additional video footage of the vehicle and the vehicle flying in the path of travel of the vehicle after the accident," Dell added.

The accident occurred within 100 feet of a sign reading "BIKE ROUTE. SHARE THE ROAD."

"We were all shocked," President & CEO of The Towers at Tower Lane, Gus Keach-Longo said.

That's the complex where Rediker lives.

"He’s been here for a few years, and he has been a person who actually recently ran for an election," Kech-Longo added. "He won the election. So, he’s now considered one of our resident advisors."

It remains unclear what color clothing the victim was wearing, and if that had any bearing on the crash.

"We are not going to be able to release that information right now," Dell said.

As of Tuesday morning, Rediker remained in critical but stable condition in Yale New Haven Hospital's Neurological ICU.

"Riding his bike is not a surprise at all," Keach-Longo added. "He’s the kind of person who would hop on the bike and go here and go there, and you know every time you saw him, he was so full of energy."

