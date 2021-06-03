New Haven police investigate shooting of 16-year-old

The shooting happened Goffe Street between Sperry and Orchard Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 16-year-old is recovering after New Haven police said he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Goffe Street between Orchard Street and Sperry Street around 5:40 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found the 16-year-old from New Haven suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

