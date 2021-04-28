New Haven police investigate shooting that injured a juvenile

The victim has non-life threatening injuries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that injured a juvenile male.

Police said they were called to a report of gunfire at 681 Dixwell Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood after a Shotspotter notification around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a juvenile male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left thigh.

New Haven Fire and American Medical Response arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment and to transport the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

