New Haven police investigate shooting that injured a juvenile

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that injured a juvenile male.
Police said they were called to a report of gunfire at 681 Dixwell Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood after a Shotspotter notification around 7:30 p.m.
Officers found a juvenile male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the left thigh.
New Haven Fire and American Medical Response arrived on the scene to provide medical treatment and to transport the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.